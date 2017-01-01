Converse. Engage. Delight.

Engage your users better with chatbots.
 GET STARTED

Chatbots

Reach

Usage of messaging apps has overtaken social media networks. Messenger itself has over 1 billion users.

Easy Acquisition

No need to download/update apps or additional signups/permissions.


Engage

Interact with users in an easy to use messaging interface via chatbots. Personalize content and behaviour to provide a great experience.

engati dashboard

How we help?

Identify requirements, model them in a conversational form and build out the chatbot.
Language processing features to extract user intent and provide relevant response.
Rich analytical insights to measure the chatbot’s usage and engagement.

Platforms

Facebook_Messenger

Messenger

Slack_Icon

Slack

webchat

Webchat

skype

Skype

kik

Kik

Telegram

Telegram




Features

Response Personalisation

Personal information about the user used to personalize chatbot conversations.

Multi Platform Support

Major messaging platforms supported - Messenger, Slack, Kik, Telegram, Skype.


Easy 10 Minutes Setup

Interact with users in an easy to use messaging interface via chatbots. Personalize content and behaviour to provide a great experience.

Web Widgets Support

Integration of intelligent chatbot on your website.

Engagement Analysis

Track most frequently asked questions, cohort analysis.

365x24x7 Support

Robust cloud based architecture.


Introduction Video

contact@engati.com
HSR Layout, Bangalore, India